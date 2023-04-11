Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'

MUMBAI: Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on social media platforms are currently in vogue and many celebrities frequently host them to connect with their global fan bases, creating a sense of excitement and fulfilment among their followers. These sessions also enable celebrities and their teams to stay updated on the hot topics related to them that interest people.

And just like in any other arena, Shah Rukh Khan has been the ‘Baadshah’ in holding AMA sessions too, captivating his fans with his signature wit and charisma. His #AskSRK sessions consistently garner enthusiastic responses, as he candidly engages with his fans, creating an intimate and personal atmosphere.

However, there has been a lingering question among netizens about whether he personally responds to the questions or if his team handles the tweets on his behalf, with many believing the latter to be true. Recently, SRK himself put an end to all speculations and revealed who actually sends out all these tweets.

During a fan meet and greet event organised on the occasion of his birthday on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan clarified, “A lot of people ask me this question – ‘Is my team answering Ask SRK?’ No! I answer them all. A lot of time people think anything written on my social media is… of course when it’s about work and all, I take my team’s help and ask them and request them to write something, if it’s about a film. But the personal things that I write on social media, are written absolutely by me.”

SRK clears the doubt that all the #AskSRK questions are answered by him and not his team plus the personal things are written by him as well! #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/i5tg2N2zXi — mizan (@mizsayani) November 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began his birthday festivities by warmly acknowledging a large gathering of fans outside his home, Mannat, at midnight. The actor also hosted a private birthday celebration joined by a select group of friends and peers from the film industry.

The attendees included Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Amrita Arora, among several others.

During the party, Ranveer Singh, who has been an ardent admirer of SRK forever, turned DJ and had everyone dancing to Shah Rukh’s most popular dance numbers like Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

After two major blockbusters — Pathaan and Jawan — this year that collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore, SRK is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will hit the theatres on December 21.

