Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'

Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on social media platforms are currently in vogue and many celebrities frequently host them to connect with their global fan bases, creating a sense of excitement and fulfilment among their followers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 21:26
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on social media platforms are currently in vogue and many celebrities frequently host them to connect with their global fan bases, creating a sense of excitement and fulfilment among their followers. These sessions also enable celebrities and their teams to stay updated on the hot topics related to them that interest people. 

Also read -Oh No! Robbery at Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday celebrations, as mobiles phones of 30 fans get stolen outside Mannat

And just like in any other arena, Shah Rukh Khan has been the ‘Baadshah’ in holding AMA sessions too, captivating his fans with his signature wit and charisma. His #AskSRK sessions consistently garner enthusiastic responses, as he candidly engages with his fans, creating an intimate and personal atmosphere.

However, there has been a lingering question among netizens about whether he personally responds to the questions or if his team handles the tweets on his behalf, with many believing the latter to be true. Recently, SRK himself put an end to all speculations and revealed who actually sends out all these tweets.

During a fan meet and greet event organised on the occasion of his birthday on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan clarified, “A lot of people ask me this question – ‘Is my team answering Ask SRK?’ No! I answer them all. A lot of time people think anything written on my social media is… of course when it’s about work and all, I take my team’s help and ask them and request them to write something, if it’s about a film. But the personal things that I write on social media, are written absolutely by me.”

Shah Rukh Khan began his birthday festivities by warmly acknowledging a large gathering of fans outside his home, Mannat, at midnight. The actor also hosted a private birthday celebration joined by a select group of friends and peers from the film industry.

The attendees included Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Amrita Arora, among several others.

During the party, Ranveer Singh, who has been an ardent admirer of SRK forever, turned DJ and had everyone dancing to Shah Rukh’s most popular dance numbers like Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

Also read - Actor Eijaz Khan shares his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "The man taught us how to dream big"

After two major blockbusters — Pathaan and Jawan — this year that collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore, SRK is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will hit the theatres on December 21.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK JAWAN Pathaan Dunki Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 21:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'
MUMBAI: Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on social media platforms are currently in vogue and many celebrities frequently...
Fabulous! Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi, shares lovely wedding photos; Says ‘And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever…’
MUMBAI: Ali Merchant married his fiancée Andleeb Zaidi in Lucknow about a month after they announced their engagement,...
Exclusive! Dilli Dark actor Shantanu Anam on his character, “Debu’s character is a mirror to show that we don’t even spare the dark skinned Indians.”
MUMBAI: When we talk about the content that has been offered to the audience in recent years, we can see how there are...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yuvika decides to expose Shobhana to the entire world
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Bapodra get into an ugly fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Rajesh decides to donate the money that won from KBC
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Shah
Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shantanu
Exclusive! Dilli Dark actor Shantanu Anam on his character, “Debu’s character is a mirror to show that we don’t even spare the dark skinned Indians.”
Rasha Thadani
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
Amitabh Bachchan
Oh No! Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post sparks questions about wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday among fans
SANJAY
Must read! Check out the hilarious reaction of Sanjay Dutt on the viral Chappal game of Paparazzi
Mukesh
Must Read! Two suspects from Gujarat and Telangana held for sending death threats and demanding Rs 400 crores from Mukesh Ambani
Shah
Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur trailer to be shown with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3