Oh No! Robbery at Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday celebrations, as mobiles phones of 30 fans get stolen outside Mannat

MUMBAI :Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his celeb friends. The who’s who from the entertainment and sports industry were seen having a good time. As always fans came in hundreds and thousands in number to get a glimpse and wish the star on his special day. But it looks like the day turned chaotic as a theft took place in the crowd.

Thieves took this opportunity and stole the mobile phones of at least 30 fans among those outside Mannat to wish the Jawan actor in the wee hours of Thursday. The Bandra police has registered 2 separate FIRs against unidentified persons in this connection.

The first complaint was from a 23 year old photographer working in a newspaper. He said he came to Mannat with his friends and at 12:30 he realized his mobile phone, which he had kept in his pocket, went missing. Just like him, many others noticed their phones were missing and lodged a police complaint.

Maharashtra | More than 30 mobile phones of fans gathered outside 'Mannat' yesterday, stolen. The thieves took advantage of the crowd that had gathered there to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Case registered at Bandra Police Station: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

Every year without fail, Shah Rukh Khan comes outside his home in Bandra to greet fans and thank them for their love on his birthday. Huge security arrangements are deployed outside Mannat to avoid any unpleasant incidents. However, despite the heavy security, the theft has taken place. An investigation is currently going on for the same.

