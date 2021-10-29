Must Read: Check out the order copy submitted by the high court regarding the conditions of the bail plea of Aryan Khan

MUMBAI : Yesterday was a win-win situation for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan and the other two accused were granted bail by the Bombay High court. The judge had only pronounced the verdict, but the conditions on which the bail was given weren’t submitted.

Today the judge at the Bombay high court submitted the order copy in which all the conditions on which the bail was given are mentioned.

Here are some of the points mentioned in the copy:

1. Each of the applicants/ accused shall execute P.R bond of Rs. 1 Lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.

2. The Applicant/ Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activity on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for the offences under the NDPS act.

3. The three shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.

4. Applicants/ Accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the honorable special court (established under the NDPS act).

5. Applicants/ Accused neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

6. Aryan shall not leave the country without prior permission.

7. Aryan shouldn’t make any statement regarding present proceedings before the special court to the media.

8. Not to leave Mumbai without the permission of the investigating officer.

9. Aryan to attend NCB office every Friday.

11. Shall attend courts on all dates unless prevented by reasonable cause.

12. All three accused shall go to the NCB office as and when called.

13. Once the trial begins, they should not delay the trial.

The Bombay High court also stated that “If any of these conditions are violated. The NCB is entitled to apply for cancellation of the bail straightway”.

On these conditions, the Bail was granted and his lawyers have almost completed the paperwork and soon Shah Rukh Khan’s son will walk free.

