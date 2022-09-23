Must read! Check out the times when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and paparazzi

Recently a video of actress Taapsee Pannu is getting viral on social media where she is losing her cool on the paparazzi, today let us have a look at some of the incidents which made the actress lose her cool on the media and the paparazzi
MUMBAI : Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Recently a video of the actress is getting viral on social media where she is losing her cool on the paparazzi as they were asking for a response on the demise of Raju Srivastav.
But do you know this is not the first time when the actress Taapsee Pannu is losing her cool in the media, before this earlier we have seen many videos where the actress has lost her cool on the paparazzi for different reasons. Having said that, let us have a look at those incidents.
In this video we can see the actress is losing her cool on the paparazzi and the cameramen because people were complain that she is not posing for them and she was in a rush
In this video as we can see the actress talking a questions coming from the media on her leading role getting overshadowed by her co actor
Also read –
BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more
This video shows the mood swing of the actress Taapsee Pannu where she did not pose for the camera people and said this is not an event to pose
In this video actress Taapsee Pannu is complaining about the people who are raising their voice as they want the answer from the actress on the trend of Boycott Bollywood.
Well these are some of the occasions when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and what are your views on this and what do you have to say on this behaviour of the actress, do let us know in the comments section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar
ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor's THIS gesture towards his fans will melt your heart
:
Add new comment