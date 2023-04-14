Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother

Casting director, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra died on Thursday. She breathed last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 70. Several celebrities from the film industry are reaching the hospital to give strength to the casting director in his tough times.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 22:35
MUMBAI:Casting director, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra died on Thursday. She breathed last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 70. Several celebrities from the film industry are reaching the hospital to give strength to the casting director in his tough times.

Also read - RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen reaching the hospital premises in her car. She walked towards the entrance quickly after getting out of her car. Besides her, filmmaker Farah Khan, Sunil Grover, Nupur Sanon and Aparshakti Khurrana were also spotted at the hospital.

Casting for web series is creatively liberating than films: Mukesh Chhabra

Meanwhile, the cause behind the catsing director's mother's death is still unknown. According to a post shared by a paparazzi account, her last rites will be taking place on April 14 at Oshiwara crematorium.

Casting for web series is creatively liberating than films: Mukesh Chhabra2

Mukesh Chhabra is one of the well-known casting directors in Mumbai. He has casted for several films in Bollywood, including stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He is known for introducing talents like Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also read - Casting for web series is creatively liberating than films: Mukesh Chhabra  

He has worked with notable directors, including Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Richie Mehta, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L. Rai, Anurag Kashyap, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sooraj Barjatya, A.R. Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and producers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Among the many projects, Mukesh has been a casting director for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, 83, Brahmastra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, Dangal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Scam 1992, Delhi Crime and The Family Man to name a few. In 2020, Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

