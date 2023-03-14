Must Read! Did Suniel Shetty hint about Athiya Shetty's pregnancy?

MUMBAI :Actor Suniel Shetty is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Amazon Mini TV web series titled Hunter. The show will also have some amazing talents like Esha Deol and Rahul Dev, along with the actor.

The trailer of this upcoming web series was launched today during the press conference which was held in Mumbai. It was attended by the entire cast of the web series. During the media interaction, Suniel Shetty expressed excitement with regards to the web series.

There was a question directed towards the actor. Recently, he has given a Blockbuster with web series Dharavi Bank, and now he is all set to be seen India's upcoming action thriller Hunter on Amazon Mini TV. On movie front, he has Hera Pheri 3 as one of his biggest blockbusters franchise. Due to this, he was asked if this is the best phase of his life. To this, the actor reacted and said that he does not think that this is the best phase of his life, because at every different stage, he felt something beautiful. Over the time, a few childhood memories were the best phase and so is living different moments in life.

The actor also says that his daughter getting married was one of the best things that happened. He is waiting to become grandfather soon, which will be another best phase of his life.

The actor hinted towards the pregnancy of daughter Athiya Shetty. Is he really becoming a grandfather soon? What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

