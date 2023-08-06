Must Read! Dimple Kapadia birthday: The actress who has been breaking stereotypes of being the female lead in Indian films

MUMBAI: Dimple Kapadia has been in the industry for around five decades. She made her debut with Bobby in 1973 at the age of 16. In the same year, she got married to Rajesh Khanna, and in 1974, the couple welcomed their first child Twinkle Khanna. In these 50 years in the industry, Dimple has broken many stereotypes that one would have about the female leads in Indian films.

After her debut with Bobby, Dimple decided to get married and have kids. However, after a few years, she got separated from Rajesh Khanna and re-started her career. There was a time in the Hindi film industry when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids, her career is over. But, Dimple Kapadia broke that stereotype and even after becoming a mother, she ruled the silver screens in the 80s and 90s.

The actress was known for starring in commercial entertainers, but in the 90s with movies like Rudaali, Krantiveer, Prahaar, and others she started picking up roles that gave her a scope to perform as an actor.

In early 2000, apart from Dil Chahta Hai, Dimple starred in many forgettable films, but later, she started once again picking up interesting roles in movies like Luck by Chance, Cocktail, Dabangg, and others.

Not many actresses from the 80s are actively working now, but Dimple Kapadia is not just working in movies, she is starring in hit films in which she has pivotal roles to play. This year, till now, she has starred in two films, Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While the former was a blockbuster, the latter did reasonably well at the box office.

Also, Dimple has been making a strong mark on OTT. She is the only veteran actress who has starred in two OTT shows, Tandav and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and both of them have received a fantastic response.

We are sure the audience is looking forward to her performance in her upcoming projects, and everyone is eagerly waiting for season 2 of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

