Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases like Doctor G, An Action Hero, Anek, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2023.

So, before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of Ayushmann...

Dream Girl

The 2019 release Dream Girl was a super hit at the box office. It is Ayushmann’s highest-grossing film and it collected Rs. 142.26 crore. It will be interesting to see whether Dream Girl 2 will be able to surpass the collection of its first instalment.

Also Read: India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "Dream Girl 2"

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is the best of Ayushmann till now. The movie also starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, and it was a super hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 137.61 crore.

Bala

Bala is Ayushmann’s third highest-grossing movie. The film, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, collected Rs. 116.81 crore at the box office.

AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu was a very unique film, and it had received a fantastic response from audience and critics. The movie had minted Rs. 74.59 crore at the box office.

Article 15

Article 15 was a Semi-Hit at the box office, and Ayushmann’s performance in it was appreciated a lot. The film’s box office collection was Rs. 65.45 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch whether Dream Girl 2 will be able to make it to the list or not.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





