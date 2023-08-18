Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases failed to make a mark at the box office. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 and before that film releases let’s have a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Dream Girl

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases like Doctor G, An Action Hero, Anek, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2023.

So, before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of Ayushmann...

Dream Girl

The 2019 release Dream Girl was a super hit at the box office. It is Ayushmann’s highest-grossing film and it collected Rs. 142.26 crore. It will be interesting to see whether Dream Girl 2 will be able to surpass the collection of its first instalment.

Also Read: India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "Dream Girl 2"

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is the best of Ayushmann till now. The movie also starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, and it was a super hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 137.61 crore.

Bala

Bala is Ayushmann’s third highest-grossing movie. The film, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, collected Rs. 116.81 crore at the box office.

AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu was a very unique film, and it had received a fantastic response from audience and critics. The movie had minted Rs. 74.59 crore at the box office.

Article 15

Article 15 was a Semi-Hit at the box office, and Ayushmann’s performance in it was appreciated a lot. The film’s box office collection was Rs. 65.45 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch whether Dream Girl 2 will be able to make it to the list or not.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl Badhaai Ho Bala Andhadhun Article 15 Doctor G An Action Hero Anek Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj wants to support Samar, Dimpy suspicious
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more
MUMBAI:  Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who was seen in films Sadiyaan, and Paltan, said that his father helped so...
Titli: Oh No! Garv’s misunderstanding makes Titli’s challenge even harder
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Whoa! This former beauty queen turned film actress married an industrialist running a Rs 4130 crore business empire
MUMBAI:  When it comes to marriages and relationships in Bollywood, they always seem to make headlines for the actors...
What! Not Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel but Govinda-Kajol were originally supposed to play lead in Gadar
MUMBAI:  Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and...
Imlie: Master Plan! Imlie and Atharva to trap Anu in her own plan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
LUV SINHA
Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
LUV SINHA
Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more
beauty queen
Whoa! This former beauty queen turned film actress married an industrialist running a Rs 4130 crore business empire
Kajol
What! Not Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel but Govinda-Kajol were originally supposed to play lead in Gadar
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has THIS connection with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Read on to know more
Manoj Desai
Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”
Ronit
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more