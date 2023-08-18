Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is all set to hit the big screens on 25th August 2023. The movie is a sequel to Dream Girl which was released in 2019, and it was a super hit at the box office.

Well, before Dream Girl 2 releases, let’s have a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann’s last five releases...

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero had a dismal opening at the box office. The film had collected Rs. 1.31 crore on its day 1.

Doctor G

Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah took an average opening of Rs. 3.87 crore. It showed a decent growth over the weekend, but it wasn’t a hit at the box office.

Anek

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann teamed up for Anek, but the movie was a disaster at the box office. It just collected Rs. 1.77 crore on its day one.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was actually a very well made film and Ayushmann and Vaani’s performance in it was also appreciated a lot. But, the concept didn’t really attract the audience. The film had collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its day one.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was about a homosexual relationship and though it was a bold concept, it took a very good opening of Rs. 9.55 crore.

