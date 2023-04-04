Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. Their relationship rumours started after they were spotted outside a restaurant a few weeks ago. Soon, it was reported that the couple is already engaged, however, they haven’t made anything official yet.

Now, a recent report suggests that Parineeti and Raghav will be getting engaged in Delhi soon, and the preparation of the same has also started. According to reports, Priyanka decided to visit India at this time so she can complete her professional commitments and also attend her cousin’s engagement.

Well, Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship came into the limelight suddenly. There weren’t any rumours, and now, directly we hear about engagement and wedding.

We are sure everyone would be keen to know how their love story started. So, there are once again multiple reports about it. Some reports state that they met in Punjab while Parineeti was shooting for a film there, and they have been dating for the past six months. Meanwhile, some reports state that they have known each other from a very long time and were friends, and started dating recently.

Raghav Chadha is a politician and recently an old interview of Parineeti went viral in which she is seen saying that she will never marry a politician. The actress had said, “I don’t want to marry any politician ever.” But, it looks like the actress’ destiny had something else written for her.

