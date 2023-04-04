Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. A recent report states that they are all set to get engaged in Delhi soon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 10:55
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. Their relationship rumours started after they were spotted outside a restaurant a few weeks ago. Soon, it was reported that the couple is already engaged, however, they haven’t made anything official yet.

Now, a recent report suggests that Parineeti and Raghav will be getting engaged in Delhi soon, and the preparation of the same has also started. According to reports, Priyanka decided to visit India at this time so she can complete her professional commitments and also attend her cousin’s engagement.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Well, Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship came into the limelight suddenly. There weren’t any rumours, and now, directly we hear about engagement and wedding.

We are sure everyone would be keen to know how their love story started. So, there are once again multiple reports about it. Some reports state that they met in Punjab while Parineeti was shooting for a film there, and they have been dating for the past six months. Meanwhile, some reports state that they have known each other from a very long time and were friends, and started dating recently.  

Raghav Chadha is a politician and recently an old interview of Parineeti went viral in which she is seen saying that she will never marry a politician. The actress had said, “I don’t want to marry any politician ever.” But, it looks like the actress’ destiny had something else written for her.

Also Read: Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Priyanka Chopra Chamkila CAPSULE GILL Nick Jonas Saina Code Name Tiranga Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 10:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of 'Moana' during the Disney shareholders...
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first instalment of the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Virat exhausted by his own thoughts, finally takes a decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. Their relationship rumours...
Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply
MUMBAI :when a celebrity is in the public eye, the netizens find it their business to comment on the lives of said...
Recent Stories
Brahmastra
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside

Latest Video

Related Stories
Brahmastra
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside
Janhvi
Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'