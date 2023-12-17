Must Read! Exploring Real Lives: 10 Must-Watch Bollywood Biopics

MUMBAI: Bollywood has consistently brought true stories to the silver screen through biographical films, shedding light on the triumphs and tribulations of diverse personalities. Here's a curated list of 10 top-notch biopic movies in Bollywood that have made a lasting impact on audiences:

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins | IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 | Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Gangubai Kathiawadi unfolds the compelling journey of Gangubai Harjeevandas, who rises from a life in a brothel to assert control over her world. Praised for direction, cinematography, and stellar performances, it earned Alia Bhatt her first National Award.

Sardar Udham (2021)

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins | IMDb Rating: 8.4/10 | Genre: Biography/Drama/Historical

Sardar Udham delves into the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who sought justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film received acclaim for its impactful portrayal of historical events.

Shershaah (2021)

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Starring: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins | IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 | Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Shershaah narrates the inspiring journey of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War, offering a heartfelt portrayal of a true hero.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Director: Sharan Sharma

Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins | IMDb Rating: 5.5/10 | Genre: Biography/Drama/Action

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl highlights the determination of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena to serve the nation during the Kargil War, earning praise for its narrative and performances.

Sanju (2018)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins | IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 | Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Sanju centers around the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, exploring his struggles, relationships, and acting career, achieving both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Dangal (2016)

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Starring: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins | IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 | Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Dangal narrates the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to excel as world-class wrestlers, achieving remarkable success at the box office and becoming one of the best Bollywood biopics.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Starring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher

Running Time: 3 hours 10 mins | IMDb Rating: 8/10 | Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story provides a glimpse into the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his early days to his iconic moments in the 2011 World Cup final, standing as one of the top biopics in Bollywood.

Neerja (2016)

Director: Ram Madhvani

Starring: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jim Sarbh

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins | IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 | Genre: Biography/Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Neerja tells the courageous story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect passengers during a hijacking, resonating deeply with critics and audiences.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Starring: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins | IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 | Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag showcases the remarkable journey of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, triumphing over obstacles to become an iconic sports figure.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Director: Milan Luthria

Starring: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins | IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 | Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Dirty Picture draws inspiration from the life of Indian actress Silk Smitha, offering a gripping narrative and gaining acclaim, especially for Vidya Balan's stellar performance.

