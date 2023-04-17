Must read! "Finally someone who knew how to dress" netizens appreciates Preity Zinta for her dress as she attends Iftar party

MUMBAI : Actress Preity Zinta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, Indian the actress is less to be seen in movies and public appearance.

Well this latest video of the actress Preity Zinta is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen attending a Iftar party. No doubt she is looking supremely beautiful in her outfit and netizens are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating her for her appearance.

As we have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet, where fans are not happy with the dressing sense of few actors as they are coming for the Iftar party, whereas on the other hand they are very happy with the actress Preity Zinta for the way she has dressed and maintained the respect of the occasion.

No doubt Preity Zinta never fails to impress the fans and audience not only with her characters in movies but also with her public appearanc and we would definitely love to see more of her in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Preity Zinta and these comments for her, do let us known the comment section below.

