Must Read! Find out all the details of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding venue

MUMBAI: The Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding is fast becoming the next big Bollywood marriage that's becoming the talk of the town. It looks like the next big B-town Shaadi is around the corner after the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding, and given the speculations that are flying fast and furious in the media, it looks like the Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marriage looks like it’s going to grab major headlines everywhere. Speaking about major headlines for their wedding, we've got some inside dope that's certainly going to set more tongues wagging.

Also Read:Must Read! From Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar to Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Big Bollywood Weddings line up for 2022!

A well-placed source close to both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the couple's wedding venue is going to spread across three destinations, with the first being Mumbai, the next being Lonavala (somewhere deep within the hill station) and the last probably being Mauritius tough said source isn't that certain about the final destination, but knows this much that Mauritius is the likely candidate on account of the lovebirds seeking an exotic location to rap a bow on their wedding festivities.

Also Read: Congratulations! Farhan Akhtar to take the wedding vows with Shibani Dandekar on THIS date

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar's birthday, Shibani Dandekar took to her official Instagram handle to wish her beau with a stylish picture, where the two are clad are looking extremely sophisticated, clad in all black. Captioning the pic, she had written “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet⭐️Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly .” Check out her post below: Also

Credit: BollywoodLife