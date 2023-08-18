Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response

Here’s how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected at the box office.
Ghoomer

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office/ After looking at the first week collection of Gadar 2, it was expected that the film will show a huge jump at the box office during its second weekend, and that has happened.

The movie during its second weekend collected Rs. 90.47 crore, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 375.10 crore. Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster and now, we just need to wait and watch where it will lead to.

Everyone is keen to know whether Gadar 2 will be able to surpass the box office collection of Pathaan or not. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 dropped during weekdays, but stayed steady. It was expected that during its second weekend it would show a jump, but the growth was fantastic. The movie during its second weekend collected Rs. 28.62 crore, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 113.67 crore.

Meanwhile, Ghoomer has got a dismal response. The movie in three days has reportedly collected around Rs. 3.50 crore which is disappointing. The film couldn’t make a mark in front of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. In fact, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer has collected less than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film has collected Rs. 5.13 crore during its fourth weekend which is higher than Ghoomer’s first weekend collection. Karan Johar’s directorial has collected Rs. 145.15 crore till now, it will end its theatrical run around Rs. 250 crore.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

