MUST READ! Guess who is the only person from Bollywood to own land on the moon besides late superstar Sushant Singh Rajput!

MUMBAI: People all around the world have always been on the search for surreal pieces of properties and real estate prices always soar high and keep rising, but you would have never imagined that people could ever buy an estate on the MOON.

A house on the Moon sounds like a heavenly idea and can be a cause of pride. No wonder that some celebrities have bought land there. It was not that surprising when we heard that Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had bought an acre of land on the Moon given his deep interest in Astronomy.

But he is not the only star from Bollywood; in fact, there is just one more superstar who is the owner of the property on the magnificent natural satellite.

And even though for the unaware, it might sound like an exquisite investment or habit to buy land on the Moon, to own a piece in space surely sounds very expensive but that is not the case at all, anyone can be a proud owner of a piece of the MOON for a mere couple thousand bucks.

But only two people from Bollywood are included in that list, and the other person is none other than Megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

But interestingly Shah Rukh did not buy these lands on the Moon. In an old interview, he mentioned that he has received it as a gift from his Australian female fan on his 52nd birthday.

Hindustan Times reported that the Badshah of Bollywood also keeps in touch with the fan via emails. “Yes, an Australian lady buys a little land on the moon for me every year on my birthday. She has been buying it for a while now and I got these certificates from the Lunar Republic Society,” Shah Rukh said.

He added, “She writes me colorful emails (in the sense one line is red, one is blue, and so on). I feel blessed to have the love of so many people worldwide.”

And if you are wondering about the rates, well we have some knowledge that we would share with you because we would like for you to pursue your Moon land-owning Dreams, As per one online lunar real estate agency, the Sea of Tranquility offers 1 acre (approximately 43,560 sq ft, or 4,047 sq meters) costs US $37.50 (Rs 1758.75) and the superstar owns several acres there. It is the most sought-after address on the moon.

Landowners of the Moon also get a beautifully engraved parchment deed, a satellite photograph of the property, and an information sheet detailing the geography of your region. And at an additional cost, an interactive Full Moon Atlas on CD-ROM can also be availed.

If not in Mannat, perhaps you can be neighbors with King Khan on the moon!

