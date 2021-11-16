REALLY! SRK resumes shooting for upcoming projects post Aryan Khan’s release, but with CERTAIN conditions

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has been extremely concerned about Aryan’s safety ever since he was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 29.

The Badshah actor has finally resumed shooting of his upcoming projects with some conditions. A source close to the Khan family has said that SRK has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days.

Also Read: DRUG CASE: Big update! Aryan Khan quizzed till midnight by SIT team

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ star has also requested the filmmakers to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can stay with his family every once in a while, without disturbing the shoots or causing any delays.

Reportedly, Shah was searching for a bodyguard for son Aryan Khan, and, since his personal bodyguard Ravi Singh has been with him and his family for a long time now, he has let him be with Aryan in the city and hire someone new for himself.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB after they raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Also Read: Heartbreaking! Aryan Khan has house arrested himself after his release from jail, reveals a close source

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The superstar also has Atlee’s next where he will reportedly be essaying a double role.

Credit: ETimes