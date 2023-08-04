Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer takes a dull start, collects less than Rashtra Kavach OM

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was released in theatres yesterday. It was the only Hindi release to hit the big screens, but still the movie has failed to take a great start at the box office.

On its day one, the movie has collected Rs. 1.10 crore which is disappointing. Even the partial holiday factor didn’t help the movie to take a good start. While the trailer of the film was good, the promotions were less and the reviews came out very average.

Gumraah on its day one has collected less than Aditya Roy Kapur’s last theatrical release Rashtra Kavach OM. That movie on a non holiday had collected Rs. 1.50 crore. Well, only a miraculous huge jump can help Gumraah to get some decent numbers at the box office over the weekend. But, for now, the movie looks like a flop.

Meanwhile, Bholaa on its second Friday collected Rs. 3.60 crore taking the till date total to Rs. 63.28 crore. The movie has not been performing well on weekdays and that has become a hurdle for it to become a hit. But, let’s see what collections it will have over the second weekend.

Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are still sustaining at the box office on a lower side. The former has collected around Rs. 20 crore plus at the box office in India, and TJMM has minted around Rs. 141 crore till now.

