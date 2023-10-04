Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was never expected to take an exceptional start at the box office. The trailer was decent, the promotions were minimal, and of course the remake factor was not in the favour of the film. However, it all depended on the reviews and word of mouth.

Well, the reviews were mostly negative and even the word of mouth was not great. The movie took an opening of Rs. 1.10 crore on day, and needed miraculous jump at the box office over the weekend. But, that didn’t happen.

On Saturday and Sunday, Gumraah collected Rs. 1.20 crore and 1.50 crore at the box office respectively, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 3.8 crore. The collection is less than Aditya’s last release Rashtra Kavach OM which had collected Rs. 4.91 crore in three days.

While Gumraah didn’t get a great response, Bholaa was moviegoer’s first choice in its second weekend as well. The film collected Rs.11.56 crore in its second weekend, taking the till date total to Rs. 71.54 crore. One cannot talk about the verdict of Bholaa as the film still has 11 days to collect till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are still holding the fort on the lower side. The Rani Mukerji starrer has collected around Rs. 21.89 crore at the box office till now, and the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted Rs. 142 crore plus.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.