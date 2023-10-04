Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah has been rejected by the audiences. The film has failed to collect a decent amount at the box office in its first weekend.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:53
movie_image: 
Gumraah

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was never expected to take an exceptional start at the box office. The trailer was decent, the promotions were minimal, and of course the remake factor was not in the favour of the film. However, it all depended on the reviews and word of mouth.

Well, the reviews were mostly negative and even the word of mouth was not great. The movie took an opening of Rs. 1.10 crore on day, and needed miraculous jump at the box office over the weekend. But, that didn’t happen.

Also Read: 'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

On Saturday and Sunday, Gumraah collected Rs. 1.20 crore and 1.50 crore at the box office respectively, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 3.8 crore. The collection is less than Aditya’s last release Rashtra Kavach OM which had collected Rs. 4.91 crore in three days.

While Gumraah didn’t get a great response, Bholaa was moviegoer’s first choice in its second weekend as well. The film collected Rs.11.56 crore in its second weekend, taking the till date total to Rs. 71.54 crore. One cannot talk about the verdict of Bholaa as the film still has 11 days to collect till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are still holding the fort on the lower side. The Rani Mukerji starrer has collected around Rs. 21.89 crore at the box office till now, and the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted Rs. 142 crore plus.

Also Read: Gumraah review! Poor writing and bad screenplay makes you "Gumraah" which leads you nowhere

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Gumraah Aditya Roy Kapur Mrunal Thakur Bholaa Ajay Devgn Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Rani Mukerji Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is a politician, actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Sai reveals her answer to Pakhi on Virat’s proposal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Smart Move! Vanraj makes a BIG move against Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI:      Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping...
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah was never expected to take an exceptional start at the box...
Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration on the set of Anupama!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly who plays the title role in Anupama on Star Plus (produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi)  ...
Recent Stories
Gumraah
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada
Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Shaakuntalam, Mrs Undercover, and more
Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Shaakuntalam, Mrs Undercover, and more
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan rejected this Salman Khan movie to be in Don 2
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani
'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to play a brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'
'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to play a brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'
Mrunal Thakur says she found it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'
Mrunal Thakur says she found it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'