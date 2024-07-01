Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking

MUMBAI: Renowned director Hansal Mehta recently expressed his dismay at the prevailing obsession with box office numbers among audiences. He disclosed his surprise at encountering discussions about a film's earnings even at social gatherings, highlighting the extent to which box office data has permeated public discourse.

In a candid interview during a year-end roundtable organized by Cinema Express, Mehta reiterated his stance on the 'quest for mass success destroying storytelling.' He emphasized that as a filmmaker, his primary responsibility lies in the creative process rather than fixating on profits. Mehta conveyed his concern about how the industry's increasing preoccupation with box office figures and data is overshadowing the essence of filmmaking.

Also Read: Shocking! Hansal Mehta reveals about initially wanting to cast Govinda for Aligarh instead of Manoj Bajpayee

Mehta reminisced about the origins of the public's fascination with box office numbers, attributing it to the era of Amitabh Bachchan, who was hailed as a one-man industry. The trend of measuring a film's success by its Friday-Saturday business gained momentum during this time, shifting the focus from traditional measures like silver jubilees and golden jubilees. Mehta stressed that such fixation on numerical data has now become a means of subsistence for those who claim to be critics but lack a genuine understanding of the art form.

Sudip Sharma, co-creator of "Kohrra" and "Paatal Lok," echoed Mehta's sentiments, asserting that data should not be the sole reflection of a film's quality. He drew a parallel with McDonald's being the highest-selling burger globally, despite not necessarily being the best. The discussion emphasized the dichotomy between commercial success and artistic merit in the film industry.

Mehta, known for his recent work on the series "Scoop," and with the upcoming film "The Buckingham Murders" featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, remains a vocal advocate for preserving the integrity of storytelling in an era increasingly dominated by numerical benchmarks.

Also Read:RIP! Hansal Mehta mourns the loss of Jr Mehmood; Says ‘Was an integral part of my childhood’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express



