RIP! Hansal Mehta mourns the loss of Jr Mehmood; Says ‘Was an integral part of my childhood’

It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 18:48
movie_image: 
Mehta

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta stated that he was a big part of his upbringing and expressed his sadness at the passing of famous Bollywood comedian and character actor Naeem Sayyed, often known as "Junior Mehmood." It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Also read: Sad! Johnny Lever pays a visit to ailing actor/filmmaker Junior Mehmood who is suffering from Stomach Cancer, watch viral video

Using X (previously Twitter), Hansal posted a picture from the film 'Brahmachari' from 1968. Jr. Mehmood can be seen performing the song "Ham Kaale Hai To Kya Hua" in the video.

He captioned it, “Will always remember Jr Mehmood fondly for all the cuteness and laughs. He was an integral part of my childhood. RIP Jr Mehmood.” Here on Friday morning, Junior Mehmood passed away following a protracted fight with cancer.

Jr. Mehmood began his cinema career in 1966 as a child actor in ‘Mohabbat Zindagi Hai.’ He went on to feature in over 250 films in various Indian languages, in addition to directing six Marathi films and singing a few songs. He played both major and minor roles in movies such as 'Naunihal' (1967), 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajana' (1970), 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and 'Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong' (all 1971), 'Aap Ki Kasam' and 'Amir Garib' (1974), 'Geet Gaata Chal' (1975), 'Shehzade' (1989), 'Aaj Ka Arjun' (1990), 'Judaai' (1997), 'Journey Bombay to Goa' (2007), and many more.

Sayyed regarded the late comedian Mehmood Ali as his mentor, and he gave him the nickname "Jr. Mehmood."

Also read: What! Johnny Lever reveals the reason behind Cirkus failing to make a mark, says “There could have been some mistakes…”

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid-day

Johnny Lever veteran actor Junior Mehmood Salaam Qazi Brahmachari Mera Naam Joker Parvarishand Do Aur Do Paanch Movie News Comedy superstar Bachpan Geet Gaata Chal Master Raju Raju Shrestha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Exclusive! Tarun Anand, Roshnee Rai and Chirag Mehra roped in for SonyLIV series Adrishyam?, deets inside
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects being released on the OTT platforms....
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Daughter of actress Raveen Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the star has been...
Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations
MUMBAI:Atul Agnihotri is an actor, producer and director. He started his Bollywood career as an actor, went on to...
Woah! Fans are comparing the hotness of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan and Fighter, here is the picture
MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on this Republic Day, 2024, today finally after the long wait...
Hawwt! Aashram actress Tridha Choudhury raises temperature with her new bikini picture
MUMBAI : Actress Tridha Choudhury is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, the...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rasha
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
Atul
Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations
Deepika
Woah! Fans are comparing the hotness of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan and Fighter, here is the picture
Sandipta
Congratulations! Bengali actress Sandipta Sen ties the knot with Soumya Mukherjee, check out the lovely wedding pics
Ranveer
Really! Is Ranveer Singh set to portray Dev in Brahmastra 2 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?
Dharmendra
Amazing! Veteran actor Dharmendra celebrates his 88th birthday by cutting 4-tier cake in the presence of son Sunny Deol