RIP! Hansal Mehta mourns the loss of Jr Mehmood; Says ‘Was an integral part of my childhood’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta stated that he was a big part of his upbringing and expressed his sadness at the passing of famous Bollywood comedian and character actor Naeem Sayyed, often known as "Junior Mehmood." It's said that on Thursday night, his condition got worse. His health worsened, and he was sent to the Tata Memorial Hospital in the Parel district of Mumbai. Despite being placed on oxygen support, he was unable to live. Only a few days had passed since Johnny Lever disclosed that Jr. Mehmood had received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Using X (previously Twitter), Hansal posted a picture from the film 'Brahmachari' from 1968. Jr. Mehmood can be seen performing the song "Ham Kaale Hai To Kya Hua" in the video.

He captioned it, “Will always remember Jr Mehmood fondly for all the cuteness and laughs. He was an integral part of my childhood. RIP Jr Mehmood.” Here on Friday morning, Junior Mehmood passed away following a protracted fight with cancer.

Jr. Mehmood began his cinema career in 1966 as a child actor in ‘Mohabbat Zindagi Hai.’ He went on to feature in over 250 films in various Indian languages, in addition to directing six Marathi films and singing a few songs. He played both major and minor roles in movies such as 'Naunihal' (1967), 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajana' (1970), 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and 'Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong' (all 1971), 'Aap Ki Kasam' and 'Amir Garib' (1974), 'Geet Gaata Chal' (1975), 'Shehzade' (1989), 'Aaj Ka Arjun' (1990), 'Judaai' (1997), 'Journey Bombay to Goa' (2007), and many more.

Sayyed regarded the late comedian Mehmood Ali as his mentor, and he gave him the nickname "Jr. Mehmood."

