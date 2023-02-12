Sad! Johnny Lever pays a visit to ailing actor/filmmaker Junior Mehmood who is suffering from Stomach Cancer, watch viral video

The actor/filmmaker recently underwent a surgery to remove a tumor from his stomach. Actor comedian Johnny Lever paid him a visit.
Junior Mehmood

MUMBAI : Well known actor of the 70s, Junior Mehmood, has been reportedly suffering from Stomach cancer for a while. His condition has reportedly worsened. The actor/filmmaker recently underwent a surgery to remove a tumor from his stomach. Actor comedian Johnny Lever paid him a visit.

Also Read-What! Johnny Lever reveals the reason behind Cirkus failing to make a mark, says “There could have been some mistakes…”

A video has gone viral where Johnny was seen visiting a visibly weak Junior Mehmood and speaking to the actor motivating him. 

Salaam Qazi who considers Junior Mehmood to be his brother said, “Junior Mehmood has a tumour in his stomach. His blood pressure and sugar level had increased significantly due to which his weight has reduced by 20 kg. But he is already feeling healthy and is talking well to those who come to meet him.”

Take a look at the video here;

Also Read-Happy Birthday Johnny Lever! From Baazigar to Housefull 4, memorable films of the comedy king

Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed began his acting career as a child artist. Apart from directing Marathi films, he has been part of around 265 films. His work in films like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980) gave him wide recognition.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodHungama 

