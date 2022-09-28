Must Read! Have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Chup The Revenge Of The Artist

MUMBAI : Recently released movie Chup which had Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the leading role is getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie which is based on the serial killing of critics with the backdrop of Guru Dutt movies is immensely loved for its amazing star cast and superb storytelling.

We have loved the movie and also the movie is getting some positive word of mouth from the fans, having said that today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Chup.

1. Sunny Deol



Sunny Deol was immensely loved in the movie as the investigating officer and reportedly he has taken around 7 crore for the movie.



2. Dulquer Salmaan

No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor Dulquer Salmaan, his character was indeed the major talk of the movie, reportedly Dulquer Salmaan has taken around 4 crore for the movie.

3. Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary is known for her contribution with the projects like Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta story and Mumbai Diaries 26/1,1 no doubt she was very attractive and impressive in the movie Chup, as per reports she has taken around 1 crore for the movie.

4. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt looked amazing in movie and she was brilliant at her part and reportedly she has also taken 1 crore for the movie



5. Rajeev Ravindranathan

No doubt the actor Rajeev Ravindranathan was impressive in the movie and reportedly the actor has taken around 30 lakhs for the movie.

Well these are the cast of the movie Chup with their salaries as per reports and sources, what are your views on this and on the movie if you have seen it, do let us know in the comments section below

