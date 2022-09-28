Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess for THIS shocking reason, details inside

Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar once shockingly refused to accept water from an airhostess on a flight if he wasn’t provided non-vegetarian food during the journey

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:55
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile a throwback story of the ‘83’ actor will leave you in splits. Ranveer once refused to even have water on a flight if he wasn’t provided non-vegetarian food during the journey.

Also Read: Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know

The incident apparently took place when Singh was travelling to Kolkata for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Gunday’ back in 2013. The air hostess had asked the actor about his food preferences and he told her that he needs some time to decide that. Later when he ordered a non-vegetarian meal, the stock got over by then and Singh created a bit of a scene in the flight.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to work with Ranveer Singh as it’s my dream to share screen space with him” - Aakriti Agrawal

Reportedly, “The hostess asked him if he wanted to have vegetarian or non-veg food. Ranveer Singh wasn’t sure and asked for some time to decide. Later when he asked for the non-veg fare, the hostess apologised saying it was over. Instead, she offered him the vegetarian option.”

Ranveer Singh lost his calm reportedly and the source further reiterated the story and said, “He expressed his displeasure quite openly and told out aloud how he would not accept even water from the flight’s staff.”

Credit: Koimoi

 
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar 83 Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “ I have purchased my dream car and house and now the only dream I have is to become a successful actress and make a name for myself - Aakriti Agrawal
MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and...
Sexy! Palak Tiwari sizzles in these fashionable outfits
MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari, who is known for her sexy and breathtaking looks on Instagram, shared some of her looks which we...
Hot! Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Enchanting in THESE looks
MUMBAI : Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning and enchanting in these Instagram posts shared by her on...
&TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai completes 1900 episodes
MUMBAI: &TV's cult comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been and continues to be the audience’s favourite comedy...
Exclusive! "The high points of the movie is the comedy delevered by some great actors" Chandan Roy Sanyal on his upcoming movie
MUMBAI : Chandan Roy Sanyal has been winninh the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, we have seen...
Exclusive! "The scams are very much relatable and everyone can relate to the incidents which are shown in the web series" Sparsh Shrivastav
MUMBAI : Actor Sparsh Shrivastav is getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released Netflix web...
RECENT STORIES
Chandan
Exclusive! "The high points of the movie is the comedy delevered by some great actors" Chandan Roy Sanyal on his upcoming movie