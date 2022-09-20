Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Fans were extremely excited as filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. It was rumored that he may also cast Ranveer Singh in the third installment. Now according to media reports Farhan Akhtar might cast Ranveer Singh in the cameo who will also essay the role of a Don.

With such a strong cast, Farhan was reportedly planning a cameo by Ranveer and the plot would involve SRK’s Don character passing on the baton of the franchise of Ranveer, who will also essay a don, media reports claim. However, there has been no confirmation about the cast from Farhan Akhtar.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to opt out of ‘Don 3’ as he was keen to sign up for Rakesh Sharma biopic. But since that space adventure has not taken off yet, it looks like SRK is back with team 'Don'.

Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will also helm ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. This road trip drama will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Reportedly this film will go on floors next year.

