Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know

It was reported that Farhan Akhtar wants to cast Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 and introduce Ranveer Singh in cameo who will also essay a Don, however there has been no confirmation for the same

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 10:53
movie_image: 
OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film

MUMBAI: Fans were extremely excited as filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. It was rumored that he may also cast Ranveer Singh in the third installment. Now according to media reports Farhan Akhtar might cast Ranveer Singh in the cameo who will also essay the role of a Don.

Also Read: Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason

With such a strong cast, Farhan was reportedly planning a cameo by Ranveer and the plot would involve SRK’s Don character passing on the baton of the franchise of Ranveer, who will also essay a don, media reports claim. However, there has been no confirmation about the cast from Farhan Akhtar.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to opt out of ‘Don 3’ as he was keen to sign up for Rakesh Sharma biopic. But since that space adventure has not taken off yet, it looks like SRK is back with team 'Don'.

Also Read: OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film

Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will also helm ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. This road trip drama will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Reportedly this film will go on floors next year.

Credit: Etimes

Bollywood movies Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Ranveer Singh Jee Le Zara Katrina Kaif Priyanka Chopra Alia Bhatt Rakesh Roshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 10:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Pranali Rathod follows the steps of Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exciting! Akshara to Sing in Front of the Audience
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming up with exciting twists in its upcoming...
Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: Fans were extremely excited as filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with Shah Rukh Khan and...
Revealed! Emraan Hashmi clears the air on being attacked on the sets of Ground Zero in Kashmir
MUMBAI : It's widely being rumoured that Emraan Hashmi was attacked with pelted stones in Kashmir’s Pahalgam during a...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj stops Anupamaa from helping anyone in the Shah family; Kinjal decides to leave the Shah house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WHAT! Paras Kalnawat shares a behind-the-scenes video; says his body went cold before the performance
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was appreciated for...
RECENT STORIES
OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film
Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know