Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently juggling multiple projects. He will soon be seen in three highly anticipated projects ‘Jawan’, 'Pathan' and 'Dunki'. As he is all set to wrap these films with the last leg of shoot, the superstar is once again taking out time to pick up different projects and read more scripts.

Amid being offered multiple scripts, Shah Rukh was also offered the script of Don 3. Reportedly the actor has turned it down for time being.

The report further revealed that Shah Rukh wants to be very sure of the script before taking up Don 3. Since the film is one of most highly anticipated sequels, Shah Rukh wants to be careful, of the storyline before signing the project. It’s not like he didn’t like the script, he is just ‘not fully convinced'.

Since, Don is one of his most iconic roles, he would rethink about the same. The box office scenario is not very healthy in the industry at the moment, and hence, he would like to step into the character once he’s completely confident of the script.

On a closing note, the source shared, Farhan Akhtar too has gone back to the drawing board to make the changes, which might convince the superstar to come on board.

