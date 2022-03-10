Must Read! Have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Goodbye

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Goodbye which has Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The family Drama which will also have Sunil Grover in the leading role marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna who is considered as national Crush.

No doubt movie Goodbye has all the elements which are required for the family entertainer and the trailer has hit the right chord in creating an excitement of the movie, having said that today let us have a look at the cast of the movie along with their salary.

Amitabh Bachchan



Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is known for providing some versatile characters at this age too, reportedly he has taken around 10 crore for the movie

Rashmika Mandanna



Rashmika Mandana, the national crush and South Indian beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie, she has reportedly taken around 4 Crore for the movie



Neena Gupta



Delivering some versatile characters actress Neena Gupta is now one of the most loved actresses we have, reportedly she has taken around 1.5 crore for the movie.



Sunil Grover



After getting fame from the television show The Kapil Sharma show, actor Suman Grover has been seen and loved in web series and movies. Reportedly the actor has taken around 1 crore for the movie.

Pavail Gulati

We have seen and loved the characters coming from the side of the actor Pavail Gulati and he is all set to be seen in the movie Goodbye where reportedly he has taken around 70 lakhs.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang is one of the most loved television stars and now the actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Goodbye and reportedly he has taken around 40 lakhs for the movie

Sahil Mehta



Sahil Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution and the actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Goodbye where reportedly he has taken around 40 lakhs for the movie.

Elli AvRam

Winning the hearts of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her sizzling dance numbers actress Elli AvRam has reportedly taken around 50 lakh for the movie.

Well these are the cast of the movie Goodbye with their salaries as per sources, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

