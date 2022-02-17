Must read! Have a look at the lifestyle and net worth of the late Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. He ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. He had been contributing to Bollywood for over 4 decades and has been treating his fans with his melody.

Also read: Disheartening! Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri’s body was cremated on February 17 at Mumbai’s ‘Vile Parle crematorium’

Having said that today let us have a look at the Lifestyle of late Bappi Da and the net worth.

Life

Aalokesh Lahiri popularly known as Bappi Lahiri was born on 27 November 1952. He was an Indian singer, composer, politician, and record producer. From childhood, he loved music and started playing tabla from the age of 3 years old. He was trained under his parents. At the age of 19 years, he visited the dream city in search of work. He got his first opportunity in the film Daadu in the year 1974 which was a Bengali film. He got his first chance as a composer in the Hindi film Nanha Shikari. Later in the year 1975, he got the chance to compose and sing for the film Zakhmee which turned out to be the biggest turning point in his career. Bappi has composed more than 500 songs in various languages including Kannada, Telugu, and Oriya. He dubbed in the Hindi Version of Hollywood actor Elton John's character in the Hollywood Film Kingsman 2.

Family

Bappi Lahiri's parents Aparesh and Bansuri Lahiri both were Bengali Singers and Musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. He is married to Chitrani and also has two children. His daughter's name is Rema and his son's name is Bappa Lahiri.

Awards

Bappi Lahiri won the Filmfare Award in 2018, He had also won the Filmfare award in 1985 for a best Music director for the film Sharaabi. He also received The Lifetime Achievement award. He also won Mirchi Music Awards in 2012 for best item song of the year Ooh La La from the film The Dirty Picture.

Net worth.

According to various reports, Bappi Lahiri had a net worth of Rs 22 crore. He used to charge Rs 10 Lakhs approximately for a song in the films. He also has a luxurious house in Mumbai which is approximately worth 3.5 crores.

Car Collections

The Singer had five cars which also included BMW and Audi among others. He also owned a Tesla X which is reportedly worth Rs 55 lakh.

Indeed the world is missing one of the finest talents from India.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Respect! Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri made his last appearance in Zee TV’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show before he left for heavenly abode