Must read! Have a look at the lifestyle and net worth of the late Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Legend Lata Mangeshkar was indeed one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry, she has been contributing to the Bollywood industry for a long time and no doubt the songs coming from the side of Lata Mangeshkar have been a treat for all the fans.

It was quite shocking news for the nation when the legendary singer left us on 6th February due to multiple organ failure. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted in the ICU at the Bridge Candy Hospital, Mumbai. It has been 3 days since we have lost this gem of Bollywood and we really cannot get over it.

Having said that today let us have a look at the Lifestyle of late Lata ji and the net worth

1. Life

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28th September 1929, in Indore. In her career she sang 36000 songs across different languages. Indeed her voice was considered as one of the sweetest voices in the field of singing, and till today when we listen to the songs we just love to hear it all over again in repeat mode.

2. Car collection

Talking about the car collection of late Lata Mangeshkar, earlier she had Chevrolet and later she had Buick. Lata Mangeshkar also had a Bentley Flying Spur in her collection. Lata Mangeshkar was also gifted a Mercedes car by Yash Chopra after the release of the songs from the movie Veer Zaara.

3. House and family

Lata Mangeshkar lives in Mumbai and the name of the house was Prabhu Kunj. Lata Mangeshkar's father Dinanath Mangeshkar was a well known Marathi theatre actor and a Nitya Sangeet musician, Lata Mangeshkar’s mother name is Shivanti Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a music director, Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar are the playback singers, Meena Khadikar who is also sister of Lata Mangeshkar is a playback singer too.

4. Awards

Lata Mangeshkar received Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award in the year 2001. She was also the recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke award. She was the recipient of three national awards, 15 Bengali film journalists Association award. She had many other awards for her contribution in the Bollywood industry.

Talking about the net worth of Lata Mangeshkar it is said that the net worth is around Rs. 370 crores.

Indeed the world is missing one of the finest talents from India.

