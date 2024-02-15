Must Read! Hema Malini’s family wants media to stop hounding them for a scoop and respect Esha Deol’s privacy

The news shocked many while many others already saw it coming. The couple sent out an official statement
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 15:21
movie_image: 
Esha Deol

MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce recently after 12 years of being together. The news shocked many while many others already saw it coming. The couple sent out an official statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Also read - Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time

Family and friends of the actress were not surprised about the divorce. A source said, “It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life.”

A source close to the Deol’s said, “The media hounds must stop trying to sniff out a scoop, as there is none. Everyone is at peace. There is no stress in the family. Journalists should stop trying to get Hemaji to talk. She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she always has been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions.”

Also read - OMG! Esha Deol reacts to her relationship with half-brothers Bobby and Sunny Deol; ‘Certain things we don’t want to talk about…’

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-TimesNow


 

Esha Deol Dharmendra Hema Malini Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Abhay Deol Rudra Ajay Devgn Yuva Abhishek Bachchan Fardeen Khan Aftab Shivdasani Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as...
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative...
Vanshaj: Chance! DJ gets an opportunity to uncover the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Surprising! Bijli's memory comes back
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag discovers the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: OMG! Vivaan falls in love with Sakhi
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Meenakshi Chugh
BREAKING NEWS: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags two new films – Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer!
Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari
Whoa! Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari to come together in an upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire'
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?
Yodha
Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out