Must Read! Hema Malini on why she never met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur after marriage, “I respect her a lot”

MUMBAI :Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the celebrations were a star studded one. His father Sunny Deol with wife Pooja, uncle Bobby with wife Tanya and Abhay Deol were there to give him their blessings. It was not surprising that Dharmendra’s first wife Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol were missing from the celebrations.

While Dharmendra and Hema have always kept their family life private and away from media glare, Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: The Dream Girl’ has some insights about her relationship with her husband’s first wife Prakash Kaur. She said even though she met Praksh before on many social gathering, their paths never crossed after she married Dharam. In an excerpt she has written, “I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that.”



Hema further said, “Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have devoted my life to art and culture. I guess, if the situation was even slightly different from this, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business.’



Credit- IndianExpress