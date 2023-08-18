Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about OMG 2 actor Aarush Varma

Aarush Varma plays a very pivotal role in OMG 2. Here’s all you need to know about the child actor...
Aarush Varma

MUMBAI: OMG 2 stars well-known names like Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. But, there’s one actor who played a very pivotal role in the film. We are talking about child actor Aarush Varma, who portrayed the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s son in the film.

Aarush Varma, who is 16 years old, was in the news a few days ago as he had spoken about his movie getting an A certificate from CBFC. He had revealed that he couldn’t watch his film in theatres as he is not 18 yet and is disappointed about it.

Also Read: Exciting! OMG 2’s director Amit Rai reveals the ‘uncut version’ of his Akshay Kumar starrer will be available on OTT soon

Aarush wanted to become an actor since he was three years old. He started his career with a short film titled Bappa Morya, and later featured in a few projects.

He is not just an actor, but also a singer and a travel blogger. Earlier this year, he had also featured in a music video titled Khelo Shyam Sang Hori. The song also featured Riva Arora.

Well, Aarush is not new to the industry as his father Amitabh S Verma is a well-known lyricist and has written songs for many movies like PK, All is Well, I Am and others. So, as music is in his blood, singing must surely be something he is interested in.

Did you like Aarush’s performance in OMG 2? Let us know in the comments below...

It will be interesting to know about the upcoming projects of Aarush.

Also Read:Wow! OMG 2 inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society to add sex education to their syllabus

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 06:30

