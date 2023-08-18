Exciting! OMG 2’s director Amit Rai reveals the ‘uncut version’ of his Akshay Kumar starrer will be available on OTT soon

The film unfortunately was given an A certification for various reasons which the makers felt was unnecessary. Many cuts and modifications were also asked to be made by the CBFC.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 10:03
movie_image: 
Amit Rai

MUMBAI: The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The film amidst the initial controversy has managed to rake in the big bucks and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Many are also saying that it is now impacting our education system. 

Also Read- Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film

The film unfortunately was given an A certification for various reasons which the makers felt was unnecessary. Many cuts and modifications were also asked to be made by the CBFC.  Some of these changes included, removing shots of nudity and replcing them with Naga Sadhus, removal of a condom ad, showing alcohol as an offering to God, also a bizarre request where a rat is to be removed from the rat poison bottle, judge clicking selfies in the courtroom and reference to real places like Ujjain.

Director Anil Rai expressed his happiness on his film being loved saying, “We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way,”

Also Read- What! Censor Board asks Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 makers to remove glimpses of frontal nudity, modify scupltures showing unnatural sex, etc

Rai also revealed that he is planning to release the uncut version of OMG 2 online saying, “We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn't understand it, what do we say?”

OMG 2 hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Pankaj Tripathi Amit Rai Yami Gautam Movie News OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 10:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhimanyu and Akshara’s smart move to cheer up Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Whoa! Tiger Shroff breaks silence on dating rumors with Deesha Dhanuka, “I thought I was linked to somebody…”
MUMBAI: Almost 16 months after Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the screens with Ganapath Part 1 on...
Exclusive! Parineeti fame Aishwarya Aher roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that various...
Exciting! OMG 2’s director Amit Rai reveals the ‘uncut version’ of his Akshay Kumar starrer will be available on OTT soon
MUMBAI: The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi Finally Makes Place In Ishaan’s Mind!
MUMBAI: The popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Aarav calls Viaan his father, Maya taken aback
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Whoa! Tiger Shroff breaks silence on dating rumors with Deesha Dhanuka, “I thought I was linked to somebody…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger Shroff
Whoa! Tiger Shroff breaks silence on dating rumors with Deesha Dhanuka, “I thought I was linked to somebody…”
Dharmendra
What! Dharmendra’s younger version in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was played by Ranvijay Singha’s brother Harman, says “was not planned…”
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases
Sunny
Woah! Sunny Deol to star in Maa Tujhe Salaam 2?
Kartik
What! Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to reunite for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 without Ananya Panday?
Dream Girl 2
Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”