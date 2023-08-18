Exciting! OMG 2’s director Amit Rai reveals the ‘uncut version’ of his Akshay Kumar starrer will be available on OTT soon

MUMBAI: The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The film amidst the initial controversy has managed to rake in the big bucks and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Many are also saying that it is now impacting our education system.

The film unfortunately was given an A certification for various reasons which the makers felt was unnecessary. Many cuts and modifications were also asked to be made by the CBFC. Some of these changes included, removing shots of nudity and replcing them with Naga Sadhus, removal of a condom ad, showing alcohol as an offering to God, also a bizarre request where a rat is to be removed from the rat poison bottle, judge clicking selfies in the courtroom and reference to real places like Ujjain.

Director Anil Rai expressed his happiness on his film being loved saying, “We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way,”

Rai also revealed that he is planning to release the uncut version of OMG 2 online saying, “We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn't understand it, what do we say?”

OMG 2 hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

