Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars

MUMBAI:Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the industry for more than two decades. The actor started his career with supporting roles, and later started playing lead roles in the movies. In the start, he was seen in serious characters but then filmmakers started casting him romantic-comedies.

Today, let’s look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Avneet Kaur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will be seen together in a movie titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will premiere on OTT soon, and today, the trailer was released. Well, Nawaz is 49 years old and Avneet is just 21 years old, so there’s an age gap of 28 years.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Neha Sharma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma were seen together in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Well, the age gap between them is not much, but 14 years.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Athiya Shetty

In Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin romanced Athiya, and the age gap between them is 19 years. Even in the movie, it was shown that Nawaz was quite older than Athiya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Nidhhi Agerwal

In Munna Michael, it is shown that Nawaz’s character falls in love with Nidhhi’s character. Well, the age gap between Nawaz and Nidhi is 20 years.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Huma Qureshi

It was Gangs of Wasseypur that gave Nawazuddin’s career a boost. He was seen romancing Huma Qureshi in it, and the age gap between both the actors is 13 years.

