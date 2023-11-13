Must read! Here's what we know about Tara Sutaria's ex - boyfriend Aadar Jain's new beau, Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain marked his foray into the film industry with the release of Qaidi Band in 2017. The actor gained attention not just for his work but also for his long-term relationship with Tara Sutaria, before it came to an end.
MUMBAI: Aadar Jain marked his foray into the film industry with the release of Qaidi Band in 2017. The actor gained attention not just for his work but also for his long-term relationship with Tara Sutaria, before it came to an end. 

Recently, Aadar stepped into the limelight once again, this time accompanied by a new presence in his life, Alekha Advani. Confirming their romance in a charming Instagram post, Aadar opened a new chapter in his personal life. Here's a rundown of everything known about Aadar Jain's current girlfriend.

Alekha Advani, is the creative force behind Way Well, a Mumbai-based community, which stands as a platform dedicated to curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats. 

Beyond her ventures in the wellness space, Alekha has lent her presence as a model for clothing and jewelry brands, which is apparent from her social media. 

Alekha Advani, as outlined on her company's website, holds a degree from Cornell Hotel School, New York, graduating in 2016. Her professional journey includes roles as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles and an operations-focused position at Soho House in Mumbai.

Alekha remains actively engaged on Instagram, and with a following exceeding 6,000, she has cultivated a digital space that reflects not only her work but also her personal journey. 

A keen traveler, her account serves as a travelog, featuring captivating posts from her adventures in destinations such as New York, the United Kingdom, Thailand, South Africa, and beyond. 

Notably, her followers include notable Bollywood figures like Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Krishna Shroff, Prateik Babbar, and Tara Sutaria.

Alekha shares a close and amicable bond with Aadar's ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Alekha has hung out together with Aadar and Tara on holiday ventures in the past.

Aadar and Alekha made a joint appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash on November 11, where Alekha seamlessly blended into Aadar's family circle. 

She was seen posing with Aadar's mother, Rima Jain, and his brother Armaan Jain, as well as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Aadar took to Instagram to make their relationship official, sharing a photo of their intertwined hands, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Light of my life."

