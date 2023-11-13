Really! Aadar Jain seen hand in hand with a mystery woman, Netizens wonder if they are dating

MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and almost all the big celebs throw lavish parties and invite friends and families. Recently, power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a grand Diwali party for their friends and family, and among them were Kareena;s cousin Aadar Jain.

Aadar, who was previously rumored to be dating actress Tara Sutaria came in hand in hand with a mystery lady in a shimmery white outfit while Aadar was seen in a black kurta. The couple posed for the paps while the woman laughed it off and walked away.

Netizens now wonder if she is Aadar’s new girlfriend. One usr wrote, “Is it confirmed that she is his gf?”, another wrote, “The guy was going out with Tara right ?”, another commented, “Tara I miss U. It's okay. It's life. You'll find a better then this one.”, one wrote, “ One wrote, “common guys dont judge may be tara ditched him for her career you cant blame one tara changed bf many times.”

Aadar is the son of Kareena Kapoor’s aunt Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor. He and Tara Sutaria reportedly broke up last year but never publicly announced it. Although they attended several family events and social gatherings together. Aadar made his acting debut with the 2021 movie Hello Charlie and was then seen in the 2017 film Qaidi Band.

