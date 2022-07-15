Must Read! This is how netizens react to Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s 9-year-old Twitter exchange, see tweets

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi recently took everyone by a surprise and left everyone in shock after announcing their relationship. And ever since, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's affair is the talk of the town. And now, a 9-year-old Twitter exchange between Sushmita and Lalit has resurfaced after the relationship announcement. And netizens have varied reactions to the same.

Also Read: Surprising! Not Sushmita Sen, THIS popular Bollywood actress was the first choice for Aarya, details inside

Netizens have varied responses to the Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship. And to add to that is this tweet which is now going viral. There are different reactions from expressing shock about their long-standing association with each other to the 'wait' and more. Some have even taken a jibe at the whole thing. Check out the reactions here:

One Twitterati commented, “9 saal ki kadi tapasya safal hui”, while another wrote, “The Sheer dedication. Man of patience”. The third user commented, “Good things take time”.

Another Twitter user quoted, “Ladki patane ki tips dedo sir”. “My faith on money restored”, quoted the fourth one.

Also Read: Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside

In the old tweets that have now resurfaced, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are seen talking about promises and commitments.

Initially, Lalit Modi's tweet and post have led to speculations of him and Sushmita Sen being married. However, he later clarified that they have only just begun dating and by God's grace, one day, he would like to get married to her.

Credit: BollywoodLife