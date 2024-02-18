Must read! Huma Qureshi expresses how she 'really loved' Animal, reveals how she wants to do a film like that

MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi has said that she would love to do a film like Animal where 'I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people'. Speaking to India Today, the actor added that she 'loved the machismo, action and music' of Animal. She also called it 'a very crafty film'. Huma also spoke about the polarising nature of Animal.

Also read - Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode

Huma said, “I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kind of films should be made and, as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not. I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive is the way. That's the way I would put it. When I see a Wolf of Wall Street or edgy films and I see an Animal, I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is."

Huma also talked about the polarising reactions to Animal, "It is very polarising and one must have these kinds of debates about films and how they impact people. But if films impacted [society] so much, then I feel we have been making such great films, so the society should have improved by now. If it has not improved by now, it won’t even get worse now. I am saying make Animal and make Maharani as well. As long as people like it, they will watch it.”

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The action thriller stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

The film in its post-credits scene, teased a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office.

Also read -Exclusive! Huma Qureshi reveals, “Abhishek Bachchan always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’”

Fans will see Huma in the third season of Maharani, directed by Saurabh Bhave. Maharani 3 also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. In the show, Huma essays the role of Maharani aka Rani Bharti. Maharani 3 is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times





