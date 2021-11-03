MUST READ! I consider myself to be the most imperfect mother, early on I used to feel guilty about it, says Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

MUMBAI: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has carved a path for herself in the creative world. She is a writer and filmmaker. She is also known for always speaking her mind about different issues.

Tahira has proved herself to be a strong female voice which often influences people on social media. She feels that gender inequality should be ‘addressed’, it is something she believes in challenging all the time.

As per Hindustan Times, referring to gender disparity, Tahira said, “I totally think it should be addressed. I have a big problem with it, which is why every work of mine has always spoken about women liberation. (I’d like to see) women taking the front seat and for them to not be a plus one and to cherish their individuality. We contribute a lot and we need to be valued and appreciated.”

Tahira’s book ‘The 7 Sins of Being A Mother’ has also created a buzz. It depicts women/mothers in the most hilarious manner. While talking about the same, the new-age mother of two, said, “I consider myself to be the most imperfect mother. Early on I used to feel guilty about it, but now I am owning it and all the so-called imperfections I have written about in the book. I am sure all the mothers have a unique journey and I don’t know why we are all kept on the same margin. Why are we all supposed to be typecast and be a replica of each other?”

