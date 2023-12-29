Must Read! Isha Koppikar's ex-husband, Timmy Narang confirmed divorce after 14 years of blissful marriage; Says, ‘It is a very difficult time for us’

MUMBAI: Among the most well-known faces in Tinseltown is Isha Koppikar. The diva has acted in several successful motion pictures, including Darna Zaroori Hai, Krishna Cottage, Don, Kya Kool Hai Hum, and 36 China Town. In her private life, she wed renowned restaurant and hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009. The actress has been in the news lately due to rumors that she and her husband are separating. Finally, Timmy made a statement about the matter.

Timmy, also known as Rohit Narang, the husband of Isha Koppikar, recognized the news of their divorce amid ongoing gossip. The hotelier was cited by a popular news portal, revealing that he and Isha had been divorced after 14 years of marriage. Timmy asked everyone to please give them privacy at this most difficult moment in their lives, “Isha and myself have parted ways amicably. It is a very difficult time for us. Please do respect our privacy.”

It was reported a few days ago, citing a report, that Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang were already divorced. The article went on to say that the actress and their 9-year-old daughter, Rianna, had already left her husband's house. The report referred, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with her daughter, Rianna.”

Reports of Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang's divorce appeared in the media shortly after they were announced. However, when the actress was reached to get confirmation on the matter, the diva politely replied that it was too soon to comment and that her right to privacy came first. She went on to request that everyone show them respect in this delicate situation.

For those unaware, it happened due to her best friend and actress Preity Zinta that Isha had her first meeting with Timmy. It was the latter who first introduced the two. A relationship that had barely involved exchanging phone numbers began casually and gradually developed into a close bond and, in the end, love. On November 29, 2009, the couple tied the knot.

