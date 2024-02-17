Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024

Devara

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Devara part 1 has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie has been announced and now the movie is in the making and the fans are waiting to see their favourite actor Jr NTR in yet another massy avatar, recently we have seen the makers announcing the new release date of the movie Devara which is 10th October 2024 this Dussehra, well on other hand upcoming movie of actor Shahid Kapoor titled Devaa is also set to release on the same date.

Yes you heard right, earlier we have seen the new look of the actor Shahid Kapoor which will be his movie look from the Devaa, well this new look had grabbed the attention of the fans all over as they loved this new look of the actor. The fans are really excited to see this yet another intense character coming from the side of the actor Shahid Kapoor and this movie Deva is also set to hit the big screens on 10th October, Dussehra 2024.

Indeed it is going to be a massy clash between both these actors, Jr NTR and Shahid Kapoor, it is going to be Devara part 1 vs. Deva on this Dussehra. Indeed this news has increased our excitement and we are looking forward to see this amazing clash between both the actors and both the movies as to who will win and which movie will get more love from the fans all over.

Devara: Part 1 is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R.. whereas the movie Deva is Directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie has Kubbra Sait, Pooja Hegde, Pravessh Rana along with Shahid Kapoor.

What are your views on this clash, and which movie will be your first choice, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

