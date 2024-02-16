Wow! The recipe of perfect Rom Com is set, Ishq Vishk Rebound to hit the screens on this date

MUMBAI : Movie Ishq Vishk Rebound has been the talk of the town ever since there were reports with regards to the cast, the movie that will have talents like Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans because of the hype and buzz created by the prequel that had Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury. Indeed the movie was loved by the fans and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again.

Well now for all the fans of the franchise there has been official announcement for the sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound with the release date of the movie, the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the screen on 28th June, and in the video we see the recipe of perfect rom com have been teased which has love, friendship and lot of confusion, indeed this indicates the movie will have all this and it will be a treat to see these wonderful talent Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

Also read- Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine's, it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor

Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. Well, the fans are not keeping calm and expressing their excitement now only ever since the announcement video is out, well the fans are commenting that they really want the cameo of OG pair of Ishq Vishk Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

Indeed this has increased our excitement and we shall look forward to see the teaser trailer and other material coming from the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound, till then what are your views on the movie and how excited are you for the same, do share in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Cute! Shahid Kapoor’s THIS adorable way of wishing the love of his life, Mira Kapoor a happy Valentine’s Day is sure to win hearts, check it out