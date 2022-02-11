News

Must read! ‘it’s Our Promise To Sushant we will fight till end’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Promise day

On the occasion of promise day the fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are making a promise to make sure they help delivering justice to him

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
11 Feb 2022 07:12 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the globe, no doubt what the actor had contributed to the Bollywood industry has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We have seen some amazing characters which were delivered by the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and getting all the love from the fans.

It was June 14 when the demise news of the actor shook the entire nation and brought a shock wave among the fans. Since then the case of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been investigated by CBI and it is considered as one of the top profile cases.

As it is Valentine week and the world is celebrating promise day, the fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have made a promise to make sure that they will fight for justice till the end.

ALSO READ – (MUST READ! Have a look at the timeline of Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug case)

Have a look at some of the post shared by the netizens on Twitter

Indeed the fans are eagerly looking forward to every bit and piece of the case and they are waiting for justice to be delivered to the actor and his family.

Indeed we do miss the actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood and we look forward to the closure of the case very soon.

What are your views on these posts shared by netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Fabulous! Madhuri Dixit unveils the mysterious life of Anamika Anand in the trailer launch of ‘The Fame Game’)

Tags Sushant Singh Rajput Chhichhore Shraddha Kapoor Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput Kedarnath Vaani Kapor Shudh Desi Romance Raabta Kriti Sanon TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See