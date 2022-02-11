Must read! ‘it’s Our Promise To Sushant we will fight till end’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Promise day

On the occasion of promise day the fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are making a promise to make sure they help delivering justice to him
MUMBAI: The demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the globe, no doubt what the actor had contributed to the Bollywood industry has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.
We have seen some amazing characters which were delivered by the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and getting all the love from the fans.
It was June 14 when the demise news of the actor shook the entire nation and brought a shock wave among the fans. Since then the case of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been investigated by CBI and it is considered as one of the top profile cases.
As it is Valentine week and the world is celebrating promise day, the fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have made a promise to make sure that they will fight for justice till the end.
Have a look at some of the post shared by the netizens on Twitter
It's— mes.soumen (@MesSoumen) February 10, 2022
Our Promise To Sushant
That we will fight till the day SSR gets justice
Coz
SSRians Ki Jaan Sushant pic.twitter.com/QuMhZYUoAG
This is with a promise of creating happy and joyous moments, memories, and everything in between to live a glorious present. Thank you for everything. All of me loves all of you— Precious (@preciousmile27) February 11, 2022
Happy Promise Day, Sushant#ComeBackSushant#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/j3WYyeLJXI
Sushant believed in himself & was accomplishing his goals with all his might..for that matter we SSRians are the same.Our GOAL #Justice4SSR & we will accomplish it with all our mightIt's a promise to Sushant on #PromiseDay@DoPTGoI @PMOIndia— Rachna Kachru Celebrating Sushant Month (@KachruRachna) February 11, 2022
CBI PURSUE SSR MURDER TRUTH
pic.twitter.com/3gbL9c1TzL
Happy promise day Sushant i promise me apko kabhi nahi bhoolungi love you my love @itsSSR @Here4SushantSR #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/PlPXSf5Atx— Sushant my love (@Vani43566994) February 11, 2022
On the occasion of Promise Day,— PIYALI (@PiyaliBh) February 11, 2022
Let’s repeat our Promise to Sushant again that We will fight till the end against the injustice happened with him, & we stand strong in solidarity with his family
#promiseday
CBI Question Vaze In SSR Case pic.twitter.com/794gx5n4Kx
SSRians Promise 2 Sushant Unbreakable— Puresusholic (@puresusholic) February 11, 2022
SSRians Promise Justice 4 Sushant
SSRians Ka Vaada Sushant Justice
SSRains Ka Vaada Sushant Ki Zubani
SSRians Promise 2
Sushant Justice
Promise Day For Sushant and SSRians
CBI Question Vaze In SSR Case
Indeed the fans are eagerly looking forward to every bit and piece of the case and they are waiting for justice to be delivered to the actor and his family.
Indeed we do miss the actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood and we look forward to the closure of the case very soon.
What are your views on these posts shared by netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.
