Must read! ‘it’s Our Promise To Sushant we will fight till end’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Promise day

MUMBAI: The demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the globe, no doubt what the actor had contributed to the Bollywood industry has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We have seen some amazing characters which were delivered by the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and getting all the love from the fans.

It was June 14 when the demise news of the actor shook the entire nation and brought a shock wave among the fans. Since then the case of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been investigated by CBI and it is considered as one of the top profile cases.

As it is Valentine week and the world is celebrating promise day, the fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have made a promise to make sure that they will fight for justice till the end.

Have a look at some of the post shared by the netizens on Twitter

It's

Our Promise To Sushant

That we will fight till the day SSR gets justice

Coz



SSRians Ki Jaan Sushant pic.twitter.com/QuMhZYUoAG — mes.soumen (@MesSoumen) February 10, 2022

This is with a promise of creating happy and joyous moments, memories, and everything in between to live a glorious present. Thank you for everything. All of me loves all of you

Happy Promise Day, Sushant#ComeBackSushant#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/j3WYyeLJXI — Precious (@preciousmile27) February 11, 2022

Sushant believed in himself & was accomplishing his goals with all his might..for that matter we SSRians are the same.Our GOAL #Justice4SSR & we will accomplish it with all our mightIt's a promise to Sushant on #PromiseDay@DoPTGoI @PMOIndia



CBI PURSUE SSR MURDER TRUTH



pic.twitter.com/3gbL9c1TzL — Rachna Kachru Celebrating Sushant Month (@KachruRachna) February 11, 2022

Happy promise day Sushant i promise me apko kabhi nahi bhoolungi love you my love @itsSSR @Here4SushantSR #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/PlPXSf5Atx — Sushant my love (@Vani43566994) February 11, 2022

On the occasion of Promise Day,

Let’s repeat our Promise to Sushant again that We will fight till the end against the injustice happened with him, & we stand strong in solidarity with his family



#promiseday



CBI Question Vaze In SSR Case pic.twitter.com/794gx5n4Kx — PIYALI (@PiyaliBh) February 11, 2022

SSRians Promise 2 Sushant Unbreakable

SSRians Promise Justice 4 Sushant

SSRians Ka Vaada Sushant Justice

SSRains Ka Vaada Sushant Ki Zubani

SSRians Promise 2

Sushant Justice

Promise Day For Sushant and SSRians



CBI Question Vaze In SSR Case — Puresusholic (@puresusholic) February 11, 2022

Indeed the fans are eagerly looking forward to every bit and piece of the case and they are waiting for justice to be delivered to the actor and his family.

Indeed we do miss the actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood and we look forward to the closure of the case very soon.

What are your views on these posts shared by netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below.

