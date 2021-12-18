Must read! It’s a wrap for Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani’s Runway 34

MUMBAI: After Shivaay in 2016, Ajay Devgn will be seen wearing a director’s hat for the upcoming film Runway 34. The actor took to his social media account to announce that he has wrapped up the shooting of the film. The actor captioned the video as we took flight food too seriously, Runway 34-it’s a wrap. He even tagged his actors from the film in the post.

In the video, he was seen eating a wrap along with Boman Irani and the crew members of Runway 34. The film unit exclaims with excitement, "Runway 34, It's a wrap," while actually relishing a wrap. In a note about Runway 34 earlier, Ajay had written that it’s inspired by true events and that he had to make this film.

The film was earlier named MayDay, but it got changed to Runway 34. The actor said in his post, MayDay is now Runway 34. A high octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me for reasons more than one. He also revealed that the film will be out as scheduled before. The film will be released on 29th April 2022 on the occasion of Eid. Ajay event shared new character posters of the film featuring him, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh as the pilots.

Credits: India Today