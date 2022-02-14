Must read! It was an amazing experience working with Ajay Devgan in this film: Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt was recently present to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress speaks about her personal takeaway from the film, how did she disconnect from her character, and the experience of working with Ajay Devgn.

What's your personal takeaway from Gangubai's character?

I don't want to express my personal takeaway from the character because that obvious audience will tell when they see the film. After watching the trailer anyone can make out that this girl is a fighter. That she takes away the most uncertain situation, the most unhappy situation of her life, and makes them into the source of the power of her strength and fights for other people not just herself. The fighter spirit is what we can learn from her. But there is more about her in the film which everyone will come to know when they watch the movie.

How did you disconnect yourself from the character?

I didn't do it, actually, I shot for this film for approximately 2 years. I hold this character very close to my heart for some time. Post Covid I want to get back to the shoot. So I have to keep the character alive in me. I think I didn't left-back the character because I have to dub my dialogues for a couple of months. When the film will be finally out for the audience to see then only I can let go of the character from me.

Experience of working with Ajay Devgn

It was an amazing experience working with Ajay Devgn in this film. He is such an important part of this film. And you can tell from the trailer itself. When he comes to his entry into the film. He is someone who has been a very impactful person in Gangubai's life.

