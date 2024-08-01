Must read! Jahnvi Kapoor talks about her experience of dating actors, says that they get 'competitive and weird'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on dating actors on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The 'Dhadak' actor called it "chaotic," adding that actors often get very "competitive and weird." Dating actors can be tricky at times and looks like Janhvi has had enough of it. The gorgeous diva spilled the beans on the Koffee couch.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Jahnvi

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on dating actors on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The 'Dhadak' actor called it "chaotic," adding that actors often get very "competitive and weird." Dating actors can be tricky at times and looks like Janhvi has had enough of it. The gorgeous diva spilled the beans on the Koffee couch.

Also read -Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood sibling pair Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will be appearing on the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' The two will be seen spilling beans on their careers, family and love life. 

Host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked, “You also have a philosophy which we have spoken about that you don't really want to date actors, because you think it is somewhere or the other turbulent.” 

Opening up about it, Janhvi said, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain, this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you.” “You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors, they get very competitive and very weird,” said the actress.

Janhvi has reportedly dated her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar. After that she was rumoured to be dating handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan. KJo asked, “You would never date an actor because where you are right now, you are comfortable?”

Also read - Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

To this, the ‘Mili’ actress replied, “There is always tension when there is an actor, I am telling you. I can't deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and expect that devotion. When you are in the same profession, it is difficult. Specifically in this profession.”

Reportedly, the actress is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 8’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


 

Jahnvi Kapoor Dhadak Ishaan Khattar Koffee with Karan Karan Johar Shikhar Pahariya Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone : Sagar Parekh
MUMBAI: Popular actor Sagar Parekh who became a household name due to his portrayal of Samar in Anupamaa, is all set to...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Heartbroken! Angad felt betrayed by Sahiba, Does not believe Garry’s changed intentions
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Dadi will stop Armaan and Abhira from sitting for the puja
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Wow: Top 5 fashion statements of Pranali Rathod which will blow your mind!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is produced by Rajan...
Wow! From Shaheer Sheikh, Avneet Kaur to Shiv Thakare: Here’s how you can give a unique spin to combat trousers!
MUMBAI: In recent years, we have seen some major trends coming back which were a big fashion hit some years ago and one...
Anupamaa: Really! Anuj will bump into Anupama who is leaving the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Salman
Must Read! Did you know these actors went to school together? Check out the list inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Must Read! Did you know these actors went to school together? Check out the list inside
Govinda
Woah! This film, rejected by Govinda and Sunny Deol, was a flop at the box office, which later became a massive hit, guess the film
Gauri
Hilarious! Gauri Khan's house rules: threats to break the tv and toss scripts out the window if Shah Rukh Khan brought work home
Bobby
Must read! Bobby Deol reflects on his journey and the failures he faced in the industry
Raj
Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Visionary Showman Who Transcended Struggles to Build a Cinematic Empire
Sriram
Must Read! Sriram Raghavan Clarifies Casting Decision for Merry Christmas, Talks Saif Ali Khan's Initial Involvement