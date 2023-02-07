Must read! Jawan actress Priyamani reveals why she is against doing intimate scenes on-screen, read more

MUMBAI:The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani, who gained fame by doing some exceptional projects in both the industry recently opened up why she hasn't been doing intimate scenes or rather kissing scenes in her movies or web series. Priyamani has stuck to her grounds and she explains why.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Priyamani said, "I won’t kiss onscreen. That would be a no for me. I know it’s just a role and it’s my job but on a personal note, I won’t be comfortable if I’ve to kiss another man onscreen, simply because I’ve to be answerable to my husband."

She added that her show His Storyy initially required her to perform an intimate scene with actor Satyadeep Mishra, which she wasn't comfortable with. She said, "I’m not comfortable with anything more than a kiss on the cheek. There were many projects that came my way that had such scenes and I told them that I’m not comfortable with it."

Priyamani has been married to Mustafa Raj in 2017 also added that she doesn't want her in laws to feel cringe seeing her onscreen with someone else doing all the bold scenes. "I know that both sides of my family will watch any project when it comes out. They also know that it’s my job, but I don’t want them to cringe. I don’t want them to think, ‘Why is my daughter-in-law doing this even after marriage? Why is somebody else putting their hands on her?’ They will not voice it out, but it’s my personal choice."

Priyamani was last seen in The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee and the fans were thrilled to see them together.

