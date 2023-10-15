Must read! Jawan star Nayanthara reveals how face value doesn't work anymore when it comes to impressing the audience

During her 20-year career, Nayanthara has been a part of numerous prestigious and massive films, solidifying her status as the reigning star in all four South Indian film industries, rightfully earning the sobriquet ‘Lady Superstar’.
MUMBAI: ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her film Jawan, which also marked her Bollywood debut. Despite being more than a month since its release, the Atlee Kumar directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, continues to receive a positive response at the box office and the movie has so far achieved an impressive worldwide collection of Rs 1,117 crore, making Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema a remarkable one.

From the early days of her career, she has consistently secured roles opposite some of the industry’s most prominent names, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vijay, Ajith, Vikram, and most recently, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Her guiding principle, regardless of the scale of the production, has always been: “Show up as your very best self.” In a recent chat with Elle, she said: “The position the industry and my fans have bestowed upon me, as well as the profound respect I’ve earned from esteemed filmmakers, producers, and seasoned technicians, constitutes my greatest achievement. I am truly fortunate.”

Regarding her film choices, the ‘Lady Superstar’ expressed, “I think times are changing. People are fond of characters and what women play instead of judging actors at face value. I’m always for people accepting and loving themselves. Loving their best selves.”

Emphasising the importance of “balance” in managing life amidst chaos, she mentioned, “I am surrounded by formidable women who have honed the art of balancing life. As women, it is innate to strike a harmonious balance in our lives. We are masters of multitasking, with our priorities thoughtfully aligned.”

Nayanthara was last seen in the psychological actioner Iraivan. She is currently working on two projects simultaneously — debutant Nilesh Krishnaa’s film which has been tentatively titled Nayanthara 75, also starring Jai and Sathyaraj, and producer S Sashikanth’s first directorial The Test, also featuring Madhavan and Siddharth.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

About Author

