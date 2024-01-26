Must Read! From Kaavalan to Now: Catching Up with Mithra Kurian, the Tamil-Malayalam Actress

MUMBAI: In the Bollywood and Malayalam film realms, Mithra Kurian earned recognition for her impactful role as Asin's best friend in the 2011 commercial hit Kaavalan, starring Thalapathy Vijay. While the film created waves, Mithra Kurian took a hiatus from films but remained active in the world of small screens.

Recently, the internet witnessed a resurgence of Mithra Kurian's presence as her latest photos circulated online. The actress, who had been away from the limelight, was spotted at a restaurant, radiating beauty in a white kurti paired with elegant jhumkas. The images, posted on her Instagram in September of the previous year, resurfaced, going viral once again. Her caption, "Allow love into your life to be truly happy and free," added a touch of wisdom to the enchanting pictures.

Also Read: Superb! Thalapathy Vijay owns these expensive assets

Having tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, William Francis, in 2015, Mithra Kurian has gracefully transitioned into different roles in her personal and professional life. Her cinematic journey boasts notable works, including the Malayalam film Bodyguard, and its Tamil counterpart, Kaavalan, both directed by Siddique.

Kaavalan, released in 2011, stood out as a box-office triumph, featuring Mithra reprising her best friend role from the original Malayalam film. The success continued with Bodyguard in 2010, starring Dileep, Nayanthara, and Mithra Kurian. The film's Hindi remake, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, retained the same name and director, Siddique.

While Mithra Kurian's last appearance in Tamil cinema was in the 2019 film Nandhanam, she made her television debut in 2021 with the Malayalam show Amma Makal. Directed by Faisal Adimali and AM Naseer, the show features Mithra Kurian alongside Mariya Prince, Rajeev Roshan, and Sreejith Vijay.

As Mithra Kurian continues to explore diverse facets of the entertainment industry, her journey serves as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of talent in the world of cinema.

Also Read:Keep the popcorn ready: Tamil films to watch out for in 2022

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18