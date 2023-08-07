Must Read! Kajol gives a clarification on her statement about political leaders, “I was merely making a point...”

Kajol is being trolled for her statement on political leaders. But, the actress has now given a clarification on it.
Kajol

MUMBAI: Kajol has been making it to the headlines for the past few days because of a statement that she said in an interview.  The actress said, “The change especially in a country like India is very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and thought processes and of course, it has to do with education. We have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am sorry but I am going to go out and say that.”

Well, the actress was being trolled for her statement and people on social media were saying some nasty things about her. However, Kajol now took to Twitter to give a clarification on the same.

Also Read: Wow! Kriti Sanon announces of first movie under her production, actress to collaborate with Kajol

The actress tweeted, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

Kajol’s fans have come out in her support. A fan tweeted, “I can promise you, we are still with you, you'll never walk alone. You have Kajolics, Always! We Love You Queen.” Another fan wrote, “We are with you always.......and you do not have to clarify.....u were right and we all agree and for those who don't it's their problem!” One more fan tweeted, “You made the right point. Most citizens are of the same view. Stay Blessed.” Check out the tweets below...

Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of her OTT series titled The Trial which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July 2023.

Also Read: WOAH! Netizens are not happy with Kajol’s statement about political leaders not having educational background; actress gets trolled on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

