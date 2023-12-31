Must Read! Karan Johar: Alia Bhatt's True Launch Was Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt Instagram post, Karan Johar reflects on Alia Bhatt's acting trajectory, specifically acknowledging the pivotal role of Imtiaz Ali's film 'Highway' as her true launch in the world of cinema. The producer-director, known for his significant contributions to the Bollywood industry, shared a picture featuring himself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, the lead pair of his recent film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

In the post, Karan Johar praises Alia Bhatt's exceptional performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and expresses his admiration for her evolution as an actor. He reveals that despite 'Student of the Year' technically serving as her launch, it was Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway' that marked her true debut as an artist. Karan credits Imtiaz Ali for guiding Alia on a transformative journey, moulding her into the accomplished actor she is today.

The director's note reads, "SOTY is technically her launch, but her true launch as an artist will always be Highway… Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set." He appreciates Imtiaz Ali for his role in shaping Alia's character in 'Highway' and emphasizes the impact of the film on her artistic evolution.

In addition to praising Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar showers accolades on Ranveer Singh, describing him as an "irreplaceable force of nature." He commends Ranveer's meticulous preparation and dedication to his role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' emphasizing the actor's passion for his craft.

The post concludes with Karan expressing gratitude to the universe for bringing together blessed artists like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to play the lead roles in his film. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' directed by Karan Johar, marks his return to filmmaking after a seven-year hiatus and was released on July 28, receiving positive responses at the Indian box office.

